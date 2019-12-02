Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff's Friendship Steals The Show

The dance reality show Dance Plus 5 entertains the audiences with some nail-biting performances from the participants, however, it was a little different this weekend. Bollywood legends Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were a part of the show for the weekends and their friendship took centre stage as the two were seen shaking the leg with each other. The participants paid tribute to the two actors as well.

See video

The first performance on Dance Plus 5 was given by Bheem Bahadur from Sikkim. He performed on the dance style of lyrical contemporary with a mix of hip-hop and told the story of a soldier dying on the battlefield. The performance was liked by all, and Dharmesh complimented the dancer on his acting skills. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were given a tribute by the dancers, which lead to Remo confessing that he has watched Gardish 25 times.

The concept of illusion was highlighted in the performance given by Creative Dance Crew. The performance was followed by another entertaining performance on the song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re. Jackie Shroff shook a leg to the song Ramta Jogi along with the contestants, while Anil Kapoor joined in later. The weekend was filled with some fun moments, including when Anil Kapoor danced on the song Tera Naam Liya. He also wore a saree for one of the dances. Both the actors reminisced the olden days and their friendship. They got emotional seeing as to how their friendship and they themselves have evolved.

On Sunday, the Les twins were impressed by the performances of many. Vartika Jha performed a lyrical contemporary performance on Urvashi Urvashi. French dancers and choreographer Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois sported a lungi as they were made to dance on the stage. A wonderful performance was given by Rupesh, who revealed that his mother taught him how to dance. Captain Suresh’s challenge was faced head-on by Priyanka and Suresh, who performed on Aye Mere Humsafar.

Les Twins reveal their relationship status and confess that they are both in a committed relationship. Raghav Juyal requests them to dance with all the participants as they dance to Dhating Naach. The captain's scores are revealed and Karishma Chavan is on the lead with 85 points. Les twins dance on Deewani Mastani and ask the dancers to match them.

Punit Pathak said that he’s glad to see the duo perform in front of his eyes. The Les twins said that they are impressed by the Indian talent and added that they will definitely promote it on the foreign stage. The twins were very impressed by the performance of Sanchita and Shubrata. They also gave the two a standing ovation for their performance on Dance Plus 5.

