'Dance Plus' Vote Guidelines: How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant?

Television News

Dance Plus vote guidelines consist of voting through the voting link numbers or else logging through the official Hotstar website. Read on to know the procedure

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance plus vote

The show Dance Plus has now reached a nail-biting point where all the top contenders have been chosen through a scanner. The selection process has been conducted by the decision of the judges as well as the captains. However, the voting link numbers has already been provided to the fans of the show. These voting link numbers can be used to vote for the contestants belonging to the teams of Dharmesh Yelande, Punish Pathak, Suresh Mukund and Karishma Chavan. There is another way in which one can vote for their favourite contestants. One can log into the official website of Hotstar to continue the voting process. 

Also Read: Dance Plus Stars V Underground Makes It To 'America's Got Talent' Finale

The viewers can cast 10 votes every day

The viewers can thus, vote for their favourite contestants by the Hotstar voting app. It is important to note that the viewers can vote for their favourite contestants by casting exactly 10 votes every day. The voting is also allowed in each login for a specific voting period. However, if the number of votes during the voting period exceeds over the given limit, then that particular vote will be considered to be null and void. The unused votes which the viewers will get tend to relapse after each session and it will not be redeemed for the second time. 

Also Read: Dance Plus 5 Top 10 Contestants: Participants Who Made It To The Race

Remo D’Souza got emotional 

Recently, Remo got emotional on the sets of the show after witnessing a performance. Team Punit’s Sanchita and Shubrato showcased an impeccable performance. They tapped their feet on Sonu Nigam’s popular 90s track, Deewana Tera. It is a rarely known fact that this song was also choreographer Remo D’Souza’s big break after a long journey of struggle and tribulations. Therefore, he became extremely nostalgic and emotional after watching their mesmerizing dance act. Captain Punit also did not shy away from asking him to dance with Sanchita on the same song. 

Also Read: Remo D'Souza Is Recipient Of The National Award And Other Accolades, See Full List

Image Courtesy: Star Plus Instagram 

 

 

Published:
