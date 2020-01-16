The Debate
Dance Plus Stars V Underground Makes It To 'America's Got Talent' Finale

Television News

Dance Plus star V Underground manages to make it to the finals of 'America's Got Talent'. Read more to know about the Mumbai based dance group, V Underground.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance plus

Mumbai-based dance group that goes by the name V Unbeatable has gotten the opportunity to showcase their talent on one of the world’s biggest reality TV stages. The group is very excited to perform on America’s Got Talent and the crew has attracted a lot of attention towards them. One of the members from V Unbeatable spoke to a major news publishing house. He revealed the true problems the dancers are facing. He said that winning is very important for them not just to get the glory, but also for their survival as artistes. Read more to know what the V Unbeatable member had to say. 

V Unbeatable from Dance Plus reaches America's Got Talent finale

Om Prakash spoke to a major new publishing hose and revealed that the group has been struggling for 8-9 years and this opportunity is their last chance to prove their talents. They feel proud of representing India in from a panel of international judges which is not a piece of cake. The members are practicing day in and night in order to showcase their talent in front of the whole world. The dance crew had managed to make it to the show’s finale which might be able to give them the popularity and financial support they need.

