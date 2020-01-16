Dance Plus Stars V Underground Makes It To 'America's Got Talent' Finale

Mumbai-based dance group that goes by the name V Unbeatable has gotten the opportunity to showcase their talent on one of the world’s biggest reality TV stages. The group is very excited to perform on America’s Got Talent and the crew has attracted a lot of attention towards them. One of the members from V Unbeatable spoke to a major news publishing house. He revealed the true problems the dancers are facing. He said that winning is very important for them not just to get the glory, but also for their survival as artistes. Read more to know what the V Unbeatable member had to say.

The music doesn't stop when @v_unbeatable and @MosesConcas take the stage. 🎶



See for yourself Monday on #AGTChampions! pic.twitter.com/PAkbia7LPd — America's Got Talent (@AGT) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff's Friendship Steals The Show

Also Read | Dance Plus 5: Sunny Deol And Suniel Shetty Reminisce Their ‘Border’ Days On The Show

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed After 'Dance Plus 5' Contestants Paid Tribute To Her

V Unbeatable from Dance Plus reaches America's Got Talent finale

Om Prakash spoke to a major new publishing hose and revealed that the group has been struggling for 8-9 years and this opportunity is their last chance to prove their talents. They feel proud of representing India in from a panel of international judges which is not a piece of cake. The members are practicing day in and night in order to showcase their talent in front of the whole world. The dance crew had managed to make it to the show’s finale which might be able to give them the popularity and financial support they need.

By making it to the finals of America's Got Talent, the Mumbai based dance group #VUnbeatable has really brought laurels to the country and is representing Indian artistic talent on international platform.https://t.co/MsCxUuKSKX — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) September 13, 2019

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Fulfills A Fan's Dream & Recreates Om Shanti Om Scene On Dance Plus 5

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast With Contestants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.