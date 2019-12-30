The Debate
Dance Plus 5 Top 10 Contestants: Participants Who Made It To The Race

Television News

Dance Plus 5 Top 10 contestants are yet to be decided. There are 4 contestants who made their way to the Top 10. Monark in the last episode entered the race.

dance plus 5 top 10 contestants

The weekend episode of Dance Plus 5 began with Nora Fatehi making her guest appearance on the show. Her entry was marked with the new song, Garmi. Remo D’Souza and Raghav welcomed her on the show. The selection process for the Top 10 contestants of Dance Plus 5 has been taking place for quite a few weeks now. There are several contestants who were anticipated to be part of the Top 10 race. However, till now only four contestants have made their way to the race of the Top 10.

Here is the list of contestants who have made an entry to Top 10

  • Subrat and Sanchita, Kolkata- Team Punit Pathak
  • The Ace Dance Crew- Team Suresh Mukund
  • Monark Trivedi, Junagadh- Team Suresh Mukund
  • Deepika and Rupesh Soni, Delhi –Team Krishna Chavan

There are many contestants who have been expected to make an entry to the Top 10 of Dance Plus 5. Here are the contestants who can be a part of the race for the ultimate winning title.

  • Rupesh Bane, Mumbai, Team Dharmesh Yelande
  • Dynamic Dance Crew, Mumbai- Team Dharmesh
  • Bhim Bahadur, Sikkim- Team Punit Pathak
  • Jahangir Alam, 15 years, Siliguri- Team Krishna Chavan
  • Siba Prasad, Odisha – Team Suresh Mukund
  • Nritya Kala Kendra, Ahemdabad –Team Dharmesh

Also Read | Deepika Padukone overwhelmed after 'Dance Plus 5' contestants paid tribute to her

Also Read | Dance+ 5: Bhim's memorable performance with a school bag; Deepika showers him with praises

Also Read | Dance+ 5: Contestants dance with Deepika Padukone on her songs

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Top 16: Complete List Of Contestants Selected By Remo D'Souza

 

 

