Dance Plus 5 Top 10 Contestants: Participants Who Made It To The Race

The weekend episode of Dance Plus 5 began with Nora Fatehi making her guest appearance on the show. Her entry was marked with the new song, Garmi. Remo D’Souza and Raghav welcomed her on the show. The selection process for the Top 10 contestants of Dance Plus 5 has been taking place for quite a few weeks now. There are several contestants who were anticipated to be part of the Top 10 race. However, till now only four contestants have made their way to the race of the Top 10.

Here is the list of contestants who have made an entry to Top 10

Subrat and Sanchita, Kolkata- Team Punit Pathak

The Ace Dance Crew- Team Suresh Mukund

Monark Trivedi, Junagadh- Team Suresh Mukund

Deepika and Rupesh Soni, Delhi –Team Krishna Chavan

There are many contestants who have been expected to make an entry to the Top 10 of Dance Plus 5. Here are the contestants who can be a part of the race for the ultimate winning title.

Rupesh Bane, Mumbai, Team Dharmesh Yelande

Dynamic Dance Crew, Mumbai- Team Dharmesh

Bhim Bahadur, Sikkim- Team Punit Pathak

Jahangir Alam, 15 years, Siliguri- Team Krishna Chavan

Siba Prasad, Odisha – Team Suresh Mukund

Nritya Kala Kendra, Ahemdabad –Team Dharmesh

