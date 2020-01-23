Remo D'Souza Is Recipient Of The National Award And Other Accolades, See Full List

Remo D'Souza who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood. Street Dancer 3D is Remo's seventh film as a Director. Remo D'Souza who started his career as a background dancer is today at the peak of his popularity.

Image Credit: Remo Dsouza Instagram

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

The dancing sensation has tons of accolades under his credit including the win of numerous awards in the best choreography category. In fact, it is a lesser-known fact that he is also a recipient of the prestigious National award. Take a look at the enviable Awards list of Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza.

Image Credit: Remo Dsouza Instagram

List of Awards won by Remo D'Souza for his outstanding Choreography in Films

Year Award Name of the Film Song 2014 Zee Cine Award Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Badtameez Dil 2014 Screen Award Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Badtameez Dil 2014 International Indian Film Academy Award Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Badtameez Dil 2014 Producer's Guilt Award Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Balam Pichkari 2014 Stardust Award ABCD 2 Entire ABCD 2 album 2014 Screen Award ABCD 2 Sunn Saathiya 2016 National Award Bajirao Mastani Deewani Mastani 2016 International Indian Film Academy Award Bajirao Mastani Deewani Mastani 2016 Producer's Guilt Award Bajirao Mastani Pingaa

Also Read:'Street Dancer 3D' Director Remo D'Souza Speaks About Box Office Clash With Kangana Ranaut

Apart from this, Remo D'Souza has received a Big Star Entertainment Award for ABCD 2 as the best Social film of the year in 2014. Currently, Remo D' Souza is seen as a super judge on the dance reality show Dance+5, where he gives a platform to young dancers to showcase their talent on national television. This is not the first time Remo D'Souza has stepped into a judge's shoes for a reality television. In fact, he has judged quite a few top-notch dance reality shows like Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Ja for numerous seasons.

Image Credit: Remo Dsouza Instagram

Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. It is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Songs like Garmi and Illelag Weapon are already huge hits. The story of Street Dancer 3D revolves around the lives of dancers from different nations, who battle it out on an International dance platform. The film also stars popular Indian dancing sensations like Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh aka D, Salman Yusuf Khan and Punit.

Also Read: Remo D'souza Is A Popular Bollywood Director And Choreographer, Here's All About Him

Image Credit: Raghav Juyal Instagram

Also Read: Remo D'Souza's Success Story After Struggling Hard Is Inspirational

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.