'Ramayan': Vindu Dara Singh Shares Interesting Story On How His Father Was Cast As Hanuman

Ramayan recently completed a record-breaking run on Indian TV as the iconic serial was re-telecast during the COVID-19 lockdown. Not just did Ramayan become the most-watched show in India, taking Doordashan to the top of the TRP charts, but the channel also claimed that it was the most-watched show across the world. Apart from netizens sharing their excitement on social media and sharing memes, a highlight was how the actors who featured in the various roles re-shot to the limelight in a grand way.

READ: Ramayan: Vindu Dara Singh Enjoys Serial, Shares Pic Of Father As Hanuman With COVID Prayer

While actors like Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, who played Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively, became household names again, another actor who enjoyed a huge following back then was Dara Singh. Recently, the late actor’s son Vindu Dara Singh opened up on the experience of watching the show again in an interview with a news portal.

Vindu on Dara Singh

Vindu termed it as ‘fantastic’ to watch his father on the small screen with his family and said that he was proud of the veteran actor-wrestler. He also expressed his delight at the younger generation watching the ‘beautiful series’, adding that it would ‘instill good values’ among the kids. The former 'Bigg Boss' winner recalled how Dara Singh had played the role of Hanuman in a film named 'Bajrang Bali', before playing the role in 'Ramayan', and that was a success. Vindu also stated that the director of the show Ramananand Sagar was like their family member. In an interesting anecdote, he shared that Ramanand Sagar had called Dara Singh for a meeting after seeing a dream where Dara Singh was playing the role of Hanuman in his series. The director was so impacted by the visual that he was keen to cast him in the role again, and that he would not take no for an answer.

READ: Vindu Dara Singh Reveals His Father Gave Up Non-veg Food During The Shoot Of 'Ramayan'

When times appear to be Hopeless.... then Miracles should still be on your Hope list..

Enjoyed the #Ramayan in the lockdown and awaiting the cure to this pandemic soon ! pic.twitter.com/kfKbVZwAGx — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) April 20, 2020

Vindu had earlier shared a snap of his father from the sets, and stated that he was enjoying the show. The actor had also hoped that miracles, as seen in the show, could help in getting a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vindu recently travelled from Chandigarh to Mumbai after the lockdown restrictions were eased in fourth phase of the lockdown.

READ: Vindu Dara Singh Reveals His Family's Stuck In Russia, Says 'It's A Helpless Situation'

READ: Ramayan' Written Update May 28: Rama, Lakshman Meet Hanuman And All Visit Sugriva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.