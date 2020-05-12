In ' Ramayan', Debina Bonnerjee Who Played Sita Refused To Marry A 'duplicate' Ram

The epic tale of Indian mythology Ramayan is one of the most respected and loved sagas by the producers. Over the years the Indian television industry has seen several versions of the story with different actors. Currently, the legendary tale of Ramayan is being telecast on Dangal TV. The TV show first premiered in India in the year 2008. In the show, the character of Ram is being played by Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sita is played by Debina Bonnerjee. According to media reports, Debina Bonnnerjee who played Sita had refused to shoot the wedding sequence with a duplicate Ram.

The legendary saga of Ramayan was directed by Anand Sagar whose father Ramanand Sagar had directed the 1987 TV series of the same name. In the 2008 version of the show which is now telecast on Dangal, an incident had happened which narrates the story of the on-screen bond of Ram and Sita. According to various media reports, while shooting the wedding sequence, Gurmeet Choudhary fell sick and had to be hospitalised for a week. He was in a really bad condition and was unable to attend the shoots of Ramayan because of his bad health.

The wedding sequence was an important sequence and it could not have been delayed. To fill in the absence of Gurmeet Choudhary, the makers decided to shoot the sequence with a body double. The director decided to cover the face of the body double with Sehra made out of flowers.

However, a day prior to the shoot, Debina Bonnerjee who played Sita, convinced Gurmeet who was at the hospital. According to the reports, Debina Bonnerjee told Gurmeet that he had to turn up on the sets as Ram and she would not exchange the vows with his body double. After hearing this, Gurmeet Choudhary realised that he could not let anyone else take his place at the wedding. He consulted a doctor and showed up at the sets to shoot the wedding sequence of Ram and Sita with Debina Bonnerjee. Even though the actor was not completely fit, he shot the sequence.

