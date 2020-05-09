'Ramayan' Diaries: Casting Calls For 'Vaanarsena' Was Done By Beating Dhols In Villages

In a media conversation, the Ramayan cast met up virtually after more than 30 years to discuss their take on Ramayan being telecast again. Prem Sagar, the son of Ramayan show's creator, Ramanand Sagar recalled moments from the sets and how they managed to become a successful TV show out of one of India's greatest epic scripture. He narrated how the production would get extra artists for their sets while shooting the vaanarsena scenes.

Nagadas and dhols were used to make casting calls for junior artists in Ramayan

In the interaction with the media, Prem Sagar said, "The production of Ramayan faced great challenges being the first to attempt such a project. One of the major problems we faced was getting junior artists for the serial especially for the role of vaanarsena."

Image credit: Smruti Saha YouTube

Continuing the conversation, Prem Sagar revealed, "The production would beat drums like in olden times to announce casting calls in the nearby villages. Often they would offer the people a wage of ₹10 or food in exchange for playing a part in the vaanarsena. However, we would try our best to make things work."

Image credit: Smruti Saha YouTube

Further, when Prem Sagar spoke about the economic constraints the show makers faced. Sagar explained, "Times were different then. We had a few actors who were paid on a monthly basis, instead of a per-episode basis. One actor had to play multiple roles".

As an example of this situation, Prem Sagar added, "The actor who played one part also played another part as well in the serial. But due to the usage of different kinds of makeup and costume, the viewer could not tell the difference, or even assume that it is the same actor they have seen before in a different role."

