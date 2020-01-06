Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan Have An Interesting Instagram Equation

Deepika Padukone has entered the year 2020 with a bang, as the actor has been completely busy promoting her upcoming biographical film Chhapaak. The film is much anticipated as it is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. recently a lot of reports of Deepika and Kartik Aaryan coming together for a film were surfacing the internet as the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram to challenge filmmakers to make a film featuring the duo and their fans could not wait and comment on the news.

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film

Deepika Padukone sat down for an interview recently with an online portal where the Padmaavat actor was all praises for Kartik Aaryan. During the interview, Deepika was asked about her take on the reports of hers and Kartik Aaryan's collaboration. Padukone instantly responded to the question calling it 'just a fun Instagram banter’.

Furthermore, when the actor was asked about whether is a film on the cards with Kartik Aaryan, Deepika stated that with Kartik Aaryan, she is not doing any film, there was just an Instagram banter but she would definitely like to say that amongst the recent youngster’s lot, she loves his energy. She then added that be it her, Kartik or Ranveer Singh, there is a similarity that they do not come with any kind of backing or family connection and are outsiders.

Padukone later added that to come out of nowhere and understand a business like the film industry, where almost every second or third person in the country wants to become an actor, they are the chosen few who have gotten the opportunity and what she appreciates the most about Kartik.

