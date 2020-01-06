Deepika Padukone Shares Promo Of Chhapaak Showing Malti's Struggle To Lead Normal Life

Deepika Padukone is all set for her latest movie release, Chhapaak, and she can be seen promoting the movie at various platforms. The movie is a biographical story about an acid attack survivor and had created a buzz among the fans since the movie trailer was released last year.

Deepika's movie look was also released, which garnered many reactions from fans and celebrities as well. After the movie trailer got an overwhelming response from fans, the team and Deepika Padukone shared another dialogue promo from the film.

The dialogue promo has the character played by Deepika, Malti, showing the challenges she went through after the attack when she was trying to live a normal life. Malti is shown working in a beauty parlour when the character is advised by another character to apply to another place, which makes her feel unfit for the job. Malti goes from one place to another in search of a job until she is helped by Vikrant Massey's character, Amol.

Deepika herself shared the dialogue promo from the film. She captioned the post, "An unusual girl. Wanting a usual life. Vacancy hai? Malti's story unfolds in #Chhapaak. Advance bookings open now. Book your tickets now ( Link in Bio )."

Other promos from the film:

The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020 starring Deepika Padukone along with Vikrant Massey. It has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak has been co-produced by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios and marks the debut of Deepika as a producer in the Bollywood industry.

