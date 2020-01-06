Kartik Aaryan Goes Under Major Transformation As He Begins Shoot For Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his romantic-comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which came out December, last year. It also featured Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. While 2019 proved to be a success for the actor, it appears that he is back to the grind, but this time, with a completely different look.

Kartik loves keeping his fans updated as he regularly posts videos and photos from the shoots. He recently took to his Instagram handle where he shared a picture and a video showing his transformation from Chintu Tyagi to his next character in his upcoming film Dostana 2. Here's what Kartik Aaryan shared through his Instagram stories:

The second schedule of the Dostana 2 had already been wrapped up by the end of Christmas. Kartik Aaryan had posted this picture with the team wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had filmed a sequence for the film in Amritsar some time ago and the actor had also posted another picture of himself with Karan Johar where he was seen seeking blessings from the filmmaker.

Dostana 2 - Film cast and more

Dostana 2 is a romantic-comedy film and a sequel to the first part, Dostana, which came out in 2008 featuring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Dostana 2 will see Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and will serve as a launchpad for debutant Lakshya. The film is slated to release later this year.

While the first film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana 2 is being helmed by Collin D'Cunha. The film is being produced by Karan Johar.

