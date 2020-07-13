Deepika Singh Responds To Being Critcised For Sharing Video While Her Mother Was Unwell

Television actor Deepika Singh recently reacted to allegations that she was being insensitive by sharing videos on Instagram while her mother fought Covid-19. In an interview with a leading news daily, Deepika Singh revealed that it was because of the video that she got a quick response for help. Deepika opened up about how many people criticised her for being active on social media while her mother was unwell.

However, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor asserted that she strongly feels that help reached in time because she posted that video. Talking about how her father ran from pillar to post in vain, Singh further added that she couldn’t travel to Delhi because her son Soham is only three years old.

Deepika Singh stated that she saw no other way to secure help, and hence she posted the video. Talking about the response, the actor said that she almost immediately received a call from Delhi Government officials. Deepika stated that she was thankful to them.

For the unversed, a month ago, Deepika Singh posted a video on her Instagram feed and sought help for her mother who tested positive for Covid-19. On sharing the video, the actor also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She wrote, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid-19 positive."

Deepika further penned, "‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help."

Deepika Singh's video

On June 24, Deepika Singh shared a picture with her mother and grandmother and thanked everyone for their immediate help and support. She also thanked people for wishing and praying for the speedy recovery of her mother. Deepika shared the happy piece of news and wrote that her mother was back home and was safe.

Thanking every one from the bottom of her heart, the Kavach actor expressed that she is 'grateful' to everyone who has been big support during the journey. However, through the post, Deepika Singh shared that the family still awaits the news of her grandma's recovery. The actor wrote that her grandmother has also been diagnosed positive for Coronavirus and is still in the hospital.

