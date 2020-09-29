Delnaaz Irani On Joining 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Cast: People Will Love To Hate Me

Delnaaz Irani has been part of some acclaimed movies and TV shows wherein she has charmed fans with her impeccable comic timing. The actor is now all set to join the cast of the popular TV show, Choti Sarrdaarni. Delnaaz spilled the beans surrounding her character which will have some shades of grey.

Delnaaz Irani on her character from Choti Sarrdaarni

Talking to Tellychakkar about her role in the show, Delnaaz went on to say that her character Martha is strict, firm, and a disciplinarian by nature. She further said that even though her character will have some negative shades, she is not an out-and-out negative character. The Kal Ho Na Ho actor also said that this will be the first time in her career that people will love to hate her.

Delnaaz Irani on why she chose this role

Delnaaz also revealed what made her choose this role. On this, the actor said that the character was extremely challenging for her. The Har Mushkil Ka Hal, Akbar Aur Birbal actor further said that comedy had always been a cakewalk for her and that she wanted to break the notion that she can only do comedy. Even though her character will see a cameo appearance in the show, Choti Sardarrni, Delnaaz hinted that it will be a character that people will not forget for a very long time. The Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara actor further hinted that she is going to do some unexpected things with Meher and Sarab’s character which will make the audience dislike her.

Talking about the actor’s character in the show, she will be essaying the role of a mother of a disabled girl who will be showing various shades of personalities. She will be showing a caring and gentle side towards her daughter but will tend to be very rude and unapologetic towards the others. Delnaaz revealed that she is extremely excited to be a part of the show and is hoping that she receives love and appreciation from the fans regarding the same. Her character’s entry on the show will be creating some unexpected turbulence in Meher and Sarab’s life.

