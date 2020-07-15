Chhoti Sardarrni Written Update For July 14, 2020: Sarabjeet Gets Cheated

Chhoti Sardarrni is a popular television show that airs on Colours TV. The show created by Ranjeev and Nitu features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak in lead roles. Several prominent celebrities including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sai Manjrekar have made guest appearances on the tv show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher Sarabjit Singh Gill, Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarabjit 'Sarab' Singh Gill and Kevina Tak plays the role of Paramjit 'Param' Singh Gill in the serial.

Amid, the coronavirus lockdown, the filming of Chhoti Sardarrni was stalled. Fresh episodes started airing from July 13, 2020. The latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni showed how Sarab gets cheated by a nurse. With all that said now, read on to know Chhoti Sardarrni written update for July 14, 2020:

'Chhoti Sardarrni' written update for July 14, 2020

The episode started with Sarab as he sat with teary eyes in Meher's room and soon a nurse came and informed Sarab that the doctor is calling him. Sarab took the file and the nurse asked to leave the file in Meher's room. The nurse took pictures of the file left by Sarab. Param, who is present in the other room, suspects the nurse's actions.

Meanwhile, Sarab visited the doctor and questioned him about the reason for calling, to which the doctor replied that she did not call Sarab and that the nurse is beside her. All three quickly made to Meher's room. In the room, Param stopped the nurse from injecting Meher as that would cause harm to the baby. However, he failed and the fake nurse injected Meher and threw the injection in the trash bin. Sarab arrived and questioned about the situation and learned about the nurse injecting. The doctor ordered to find out the nurse who arrived.

The nurse then arrived and showed her identity card and informed about being a newcomer. She explained that Meher was not given an injection mentioned in the file. Sarab questioned about her lying and she said that she must have got the wrong number. The nurse then left in order to check the BP of another patient.

Kulwant, Amrita, Bittu, and Rana arrived to meet Meher and Kulwat thanked Sarab for saving their daughter. She also ensured that Meher would be fine along with her baby. Rana then expressed heartfelt words to Sarab. The flashback showed Meher and Sarab in Gill's house. Harleen then got a phone call from Sandhu. This left Meher wondering the reason behind Sandhu calling Harleen.

Harleen picked up the call and interrogated as to why he did not text before calling. Sandhu then spoke about Harleen not replying to the message and said that he has sent a gift to her. Harleen picked up the basket. Sarab then scolded the security people for letting things inside without checking. Sarab tried removing and Harleen lied about the things in the basket, saying they were apples. Sandhu had informed about Peri being in the basket. Sarab then told that he would taste the apples.

Jeeto, with tearful eyes, met Meher. Amrita told Meher Ginni disrespected when they had the plan to gift her as she said she does not need cheap gifts. Amrita expressed how things are 'wrong'. She requested Meher to meet Ginny and Kulwant praised Ginny for her looks. Ginny asked her to pay for all the outfit and makeup while Kulwant got surprised when he learned about the prices. Harleen taunted Kulwant and Meher, on the other hand, advised Ginny to focus less on the money.

Peri asked the men to quickly visit Ginny's room, however, the men are stopped by Bittu and scolded them to leave the basket there. Peri got worried because he is left alone in the basket, following which the flashback ended. The nurse confirmed about injecting Meher and the woman on the other end asked her to send Meher's reports. The doctor informed someone about Meher's X-Ray's going missing and asked the nurse to search. Sarab then came out and found the nurse to be sending reports through WhatsApp. Following this, Sarab went towards her and the nurse dropped her phone in shock.

