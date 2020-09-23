Can You See Katrina & Anushka Play Caroline & Max In '2 Broke Girls' Bollywood Remake?

2 Broke Girls is one of the popular American sitcoms that aired for 7 years. The premise of the show is based on Caroline Channing and Max Black’s friendships throughout the years in which they see many ups and downs but together. The show starts with a wealthy Caroline Channing going from riches to rags after her father is arrested for money fraud. She befriends the tough Brooklyn girl, Max who gets her a job at the local diner. There they make friends with Earl, Oleg, Sophie, and the Asian owner, Hans. Starting out as waitresses, the girls also manage to open up cupcake business which is headed by Max and managed by Caroline. If this series is to be remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the cast.

Max Black - Anushka Sharma

She is one of the waitresses who is a working-class girl and has seen a tough childhood. She is known for her brash and rough personality but also for her loyalty and friendship. Known for being a great actor and having such a character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Kat Dennings Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Caroline Channing - Katrina Kaif

She used to be a wealthy girl and a high-society socialite. However, after her father commits money frauds she is reduced to poverty and forced to work as a waitress along with Max at the diner. She is known for her highly optimistic nature and too-kind nature. Being a great actor, Katrina Kaif seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: Beth Behrs Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Earl - Pankaj Kapur

He is the cashier in the diner and also kind of like a father figure to Max. He used to be a former jazz musician with the habit of gambling. Being a great actor, Pankaj Kapur seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: GarretMorrisofficial Instagram, PankjaKapuroffficial Instagram

Oleg - Ranbir Kapoor

He is the Ukrainian cook at the diner who is known for his highly inappropriate jokes and disgusting nature. He, however, gets attracted to the older Sophie and by the end of the show marries her and also has a baby girl with her. Known for his acting skills and funky on-screen attitude, Ranbir Kapoor might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Jonathan Kite Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Han Lee - Rajkummar Rao

He is the owner of the diner where Max and Caroline work. He is known for being stingy and often becomes the subject of Max and Caroline’s jokes. He also has a gaping lack of knowledge about American culture. Known for playing weird roles on screen, Rajkummar Rao seems he might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Matthew Moy Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Sophie - Delnaaz Irani

She is a Polish woman who frequents the diner and develops a close connection with the girls. She also falls in love with Oleg and later marries him. Sophie is known for her unapologetically loud and boisterous yet kind nature. Known for being a good actor, Delnaaz Irani seems perfect to essay this role.

Image credit: JenniferCoolidge Instagram, Delaaz Irani Instagram

