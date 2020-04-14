Mouni Roy Starrer 'Naagin' Season 1 To Be Re-telecasted | Check Details

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many shoots of films and shows have been put on hold. Television channels are now having re-runs of previously hit shows for the audience. The latest one to join the list is Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy drama show, Naagin.

Naagin Season 1 to be re-telecasted

Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin will be making a comeback on television once again. This comes in as a piece of good news because Mouni Roy’s fans will now be able to see her in the Naagin avatar once again. The channel is already running several re-telecasts of shows including Belan Wali Bahu, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc.

The first season of Naagin starring Mouni Roy was an enormous hit with the audience. The show was then converted into a franchise and is currently in its fourth season. Naagin season 1 featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in leading roles.

Shortly after its release, Naagin became one of the highest-rated shows on television. Every season traces the life of shape-shifting serpent women who fight off evil to keep the naagmani safe. The current season stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassanandani and Rashami Desai in pivotal roles.

In addition to Naagin season 1, Colors TV will also be airing the classic show, Balika Vadhu. Fans of the show can catch Balika Vadhu at 6 pm from Monday to Friday. The show traced the lives Anandi and Jagdish who are married off in their childhood. The show is one of its kind to have completed 2000 episodes.

Fans of both Balika Vadhu and Naagin can also catch up with the shows on the official app of Colors TV named Voot. The platform is available to all registered users. Fans who cannot wait to watch what will happen next can check out the shows on the app as well.

