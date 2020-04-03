Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Desire To Work With Sidharth Shukla In Music Video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been making a lot of headlines lately. The actor made news when she went on to make a statement about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill having zero chemistry in their new song Bhula Dunga. From initially hitting back to trolls to filing a complaint, the whole matter gained a lot of heat on social media. Recently, in a conversation with a news organisation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her desire to work with Sidharth Shukla in a music video.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, while talking to a daily, said that she wishes to work with Sidharth Shukla in a music video. When Devoleena was questioned about her opinion on working with Sidharth Shukla, she laughed and said that she will speak about this when she will go on a live chat with Sidharth Shukla. The actor then went on to make a sarcastic statement saying that then they would be 'trolled together'. She wrapped up her conversation saying that she wouldn’t mind working with him for a music video.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla shared a beautiful bond with each other. During their stay in the Bigg Boss house, the two were seen having cute spats with each other. Devoleena was often seen flirting with Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth Shukla was also spotted having a flirtatious behaviour towards Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Their bond was widely loved by the netizens and the hashtag #SidLeena often topped the trending section on Twitter.

