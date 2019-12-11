Devoleena Bhattacharjee Pours In Wishes As Rucha Hasabni Becomes Mommy

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently marked her exit from the Bigg Boss house, as her spine injury reportedly worsened with time. However, it seems like Devoleena is on the road to recovery and is better now, as the actor has been updating her fans with social media posts. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to congratulate her friend and long-time confidante, Rucha Hasabnis, as the latter was blessed with a baby girl. Here are all the details.

Rucha Hasabnis blessed with a baby girl

Even though Rucha Hasabnis has been away from the television industry for a long time now, the former actor has maintained her position as a popular social media star. Rucha, who became a household name post the success of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, took to her official Instagram handle to reveal that she and her husband Rahul welcomed a baby girl in the early hours of Tuesday morning. In the picture shared, the actor can be seen along with her husband holding hands with the newborn baby girl. As soon as the picture was shared by the actor, fans in large numbers poured in love and blessings on the couple. Apart from fans, celebrities too congratulated Rucha Hasabnis and Rahul Jagadale. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has shared screen space with Hasabnis in a popular show, was among the early birds to congratulate the blessed couple. Devoleena commented, “Congratulations Raaa, So sooo happy for you". Actor Ada Khan too chimed in the comment section and commented, "Congratulations baby, So happy for you both". Take a look at the post:

