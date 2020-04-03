Devoleena Bhattacharjee Files Cyberbullying Complaint Against Ex-Bigg-Boss Shehnaz Gill

Bigg Boss fame Devloeena Bhattacharjee recently became the target of cyberbullying. To take a step forward, the actor has registered a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell against the person who targeted her & her mother through an obscene audio clip on social media. She also went on to accuse that the person is none other than her former Bigg Boss rival Shehnaaz Gill.

Devoleena registers a complaint

Speaking to an entertainment portal, the actor informed that she usually chooses to ignore trolls but the person in question who has targeted her on social media has crossed all limits. Adding that cyberbullies often take advantage of the freedom of speech, she decided to register a complaint and also send a mail to the concerned authorities by requesting them to take necessary action.

In the interview, she also claims that the officials are close to finding the person although it is difficult to track such people especially when they are living abroad. Devoleena adds that her action will serve as a warning for all cyberbullies who stoop down for supporting their favourite celebs. The actress has revealed that she has sent the audio clip to Shehnaa Gill’s brother Shehbaaz who is yet to respond to the same.

And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this.Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family.before i take action let me know about it & please do listen the audio. https://t.co/CqSrUD9RTY — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Just shut up and do your work..Dont screw up with me..#shehnazians my foot and #ShehnazGill is that you who teaches your fandom to make videos like this on parents..how many of you talk to your mom like this #shehnazians?? shameful act by #shehnazians #ShehnazGill https://t.co/VaKV8zg8ge — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

The entire debacle started when the actress claimed that she does not like the chemistry between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in their song Bhula Dunga. This did not go down well with the SidNaaz fans who started hurling abuses on Devoleena Bhattacharjee's social media.

