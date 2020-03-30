The Debate
Devoleena Bhattarchajee's 'Pati Ki Seva Karo' Remark Irks Netizens, Slam Her On Twitter

Television News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently made a comment while replying to one of her fans' comments. The actor was slammed massively for her 'derogatory remarks'

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devoleena

Devoleen Bhattacharjee has been in headlines lately after her live session with Rashmi Desai. Devoleena gained much fame after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor, recently, during her self-isolation, went live on Instagram with her best friend Rashmi Desai. A comment on SidNaaz by Devoleena intrigued Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. Here’s what happened next.

During the live session of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Desai, Devoleena commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video and said that there was no chemistry between the duo. Post this live session, a fan made a derogatory comment on one of her posts, which soon caught the actor's attention. In return, Devoleena went on to reply to the comment which didn’t go down well with the netizens. Her sharp reply which stated 'Jaao na kaam karo pati ki seva karo bacche sambhalo', irked netizens who criticised her on Twitter. Post this comment, Devoleena was slammed as fans tagged her comment as a shame on women empowerment.

Here's how netizens reacted

