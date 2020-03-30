Devoleena Bhattarchajee's 'Pati Ki Seva Karo' Remark Irks Netizens, Slam Her On Twitter

Devoleen Bhattacharjee has been in headlines lately after her live session with Rashmi Desai. Devoleena gained much fame after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor, recently, during her self-isolation, went live on Instagram with her best friend Rashmi Desai. A comment on SidNaaz by Devoleena intrigued Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. Here’s what happened next.

During the live session of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Desai, Devoleena commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video and said that there was no chemistry between the duo. Post this live session, a fan made a derogatory comment on one of her posts, which soon caught the actor's attention. In return, Devoleena went on to reply to the comment which didn’t go down well with the netizens. Her sharp reply which stated 'Jaao na kaam karo pati ki seva karo bacche sambhalo', irked netizens who criticised her on Twitter. Post this comment, Devoleena was slammed as fans tagged her comment as a shame on women empowerment.

Here's how netizens reacted

@Devoleena_23 corona is not a joke please have some sense

India is fighting hard against corona and you are busy in replying some stupid comments

Please behave like a educated woman

Shame on you

You don't deserve this blue tick #CoronaUpdate #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/CkB0SHz1Ei — shruti (@shrutig37686116) March 29, 2020

Reality of @Devoleena_23 see how she talks with housewife She is clearly showing that she doesn't respect Women and she is cracking jokes on Coronavirus

REALLY SHAME ON U DEVO!

I never thought you can do this @Spotboye @narendramodi@ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/JW0KQKtICf — Langpu_dadu07 (@DaduLangpu) March 29, 2020

#DevoleenaBhattacharjee ab apko bhi reason mil Chuka hoga ki app top 6 mein 4th week mein kuu Bahar ho gyi thi & Real aur fake Kon khela ye bhi apke iss comment be bta Diya

Thank God #SidLeena nhi bna kuki Sid women respect krta hai specially old ladies ki Jo hamri mom ki trh h https://t.co/KMe0DJtVOQ — Priyanka (@Priyank82680344) March 30, 2020

