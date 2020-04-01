Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Shehnaz Gill Encouraged Fans To Share Offensive Videos

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is certainly not the one to mince her words, had recently revealed during a chat session with her fans that she does not like the chemistry between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in their song Bhula Dunga. This did not go down well with the SidNaaz fans who started hurling abuses on Devoleena Bhattacharjee's social media. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave a befitting reply to all of the trolls but things got ugly when she came across a video from a Shehnaaz Gill fan who went on to humiliate the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's mother.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Shehnaaz Gill of encouraging fans to humiliate her

Inevitably, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got furious and started lashing out at Shehnaaz Gill and her fans. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also went on to accuse Shehnaaz Gill of 'motivating' her fans to create this defamatory video. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in a tweet, also asked Shehnaaz Gill directly if she asked her fan to go after her and her mother in the video. Check out the tweet.

And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this.Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family.before i take action let me know about it & please do listen the audio. https://t.co/CqSrUD9RTY — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill's fan

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also lashed out at one of Shehnaaz Gill's fans and also asked Punjab's Katrina Kaif if she encourages her fans to talk about someone's parents like this. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also got the support of several netizens who also criticized Shehnaaz Gill and her fans. But some SidNaaz fans further lashed out at the Bigg Boss 13 contestant for dragging Shehnaaz into the entire controversy.

Just shut up and do your work..Dont screw up with me..#shehnazians my foot and #ShehnazGill is that you who teaches your fandom to make videos like this on parents..how many of you talk to your mom like this #shehnazians?? shameful act by #shehnazians #ShehnazGill https://t.co/VaKV8zg8ge — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Devoleena also mentioned how even Himanshi Khurana was dragged into a controversy because of Shehnaaz. Devoleena also added on how she wonders who else will be humiliated by Shehnaaz and her fans. Check out her tweet.

But this type of controversy..commenting on someones parents. Himanshi faced it and now its happening to me nd god knows who else...now its the time for them to pay off https://t.co/Bxvcm5oR1G — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

