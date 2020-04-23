Devoleena Bhattacharjee Lashes Out At Arhaan Khan, Accuses Him Of Harassing Rashami Desai

The controversy between ex Bigg Boss 13 contestants and former alleged couple Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai refused to die down when pictures of Rashami's leaked bank statements started surfacing on social media which showed Arhaan making some transactions from her account which amounted to lakhs. Arhaan Khan reportedly also accused Rashami Desai of leaking these bank statements and defame him. Now, Rashami Desai's close friend and ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come to her defense and lashed out at Arhaan Khan in her latest explosive interview with an esteemed publication.

Also Read: Rashami Desai & Arhaan Khan Take Potshots At Each Other Over Leaked Bank Statements

Devoleena Bhattacharjee termed Arhaan Khan as a fraudster

Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that Arhaan Khan is taking advantage of Rashami Desai and has been mentally harassing her. Devoleena Bhattacharjee further added that Rashami Desai is her friend and is strong enough to fight her own battles. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee added how Rashami is paying a price for trusting a fraudster, referring to Arhaan Khan. Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed how Rashami trusted Arhaan Khan with all her belongings as she was madly in love with him and was unaware of his real intentions.

Also Read: Did Arhaan Khan Take Rs 15 Lakh And Threaten Rashami Desai? Fans Trend #FraudArhaanKhan

Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused Arhaan Khan of taking advantage of Rashami Desai's money and publicity

Devoleena Bhattacharjee thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for exposing Arhaan Khan before Rashami but added that she had no idea that he would misuse the signed cheques by Rashami like this. Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused Arhaan of taking advantage of Rashami's money and publicity. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also revealed on the accusations made by Arhaan on Rashami trying to malign him. Devoleena Bhattacharjee further lashed out at Arhaan on this saying that nobody knew him before Bigg Boss and that he got the reality show only due to Rashami. Devoleena declared that it is instead Arhaan who is trying to malign Rashami.

Also Read: Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mother Happy With Her Split With Arhaan Khan?

Both Arhaan and Rashami have broken their silence on the matter now. Rashami stated in an interview with a publication that Arhaan owes her more than 15 lakhs and that she has no idea how her bank statements got leaked as those transactions were made when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. While Arhaan blamed Rashami during an interview with an online portal for leaking the statements on a quest to defame him. Rashami's fans were immensely angry on Arhaan and started trending #FraudArhaanKhan after the whole fiasco came up. Here is a glimpse of the leaked bank statements of Rashami Desai.

We need justice for @TheRashamiDesai. She has earned money with lot of her hardwork and #FraudArhaanKhan misused her money.

What a shame to society. pic.twitter.com/K3pkralpng — The Khabri 🕗 (@RashamiDesaiT) April 20, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.