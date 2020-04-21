Did Arhaan Khan Take Rs 15 Lakh And Threaten Rashami Desai? Fans Trend #FraudArhaanKhan

The hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan started trending on Twitter on Monday evening after Rashami Desai’s fans claimed that the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has withdrawn money from Rashami Desai’s account. Netizens claim that Arhaan Khan has taken Rs 15 lakh from his former girlfriend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai's account. Reports also claim that Arhaan Khan is allegedly threatening her.

ALSO READ: Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mother Happy With Her Split With Arhaan Khan?

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai’s fans or Rashamians have accused Arhaan Khan of withdrawing the amount without Rashami’s knowledge when she was in Bigg Boss house. The accusations are being made against Arhaan Kahn on Twitter after a Twitter account of Rashami Desai’s fan club released screenshots of bank statements of monetary transactions from an account.

Netflix ke paise bh nahi the iske pass? 😂 #FraudArhaanKhan — kanik sharma (@kaniksharma3) April 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai Calls Arhaan Khan A ‘closed Chapter’ In Her Life

Although it isn’t clear if the bank account actually belongs to Rashami Desai, however, the bank account has the name Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai, which is Rashami’s real name. A user tweeted claiming that Arhaan Khan has taken Rs 15 Lakh from the actress's account and have even highlighted the amount and the date when the money was withdrawn. Another user alleged that Arhaan Khan has taken money from Rashami Desai for subscribing to a popular OTT platform.

This is a call to all fandoms - any and every one who is sane enough to see the wrong in this situation- keep aside your bigg boss grudges for once and please help us expose and shame a gold digger. #FraudArhaanKhan — . (@iiobsessedii) April 20, 2020

Rashami Desai’s fans are calling Arhaan Khan a "gold digger,". One twitter user has even asked all the fandoms to unite against Arhaan Khan and help them expose him. However, there is no proof of any official sources about the news. The screenshots of the bank account are not shared by an official account. While nether Rashami Desai nor Arhaan Khan have commented on the claims.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Family Gets A Legal Notice For Staying At Rashami's Residence

I think is is Just a Publicity Stunt to get Attention.



If #Arhaan had Done Fraud Why not just File an FIR against him? Instead of leaking it.



May b it was ArhaanKhans Money So he took back if statement is correct



Not #FraudArhaanKhan https://t.co/7Of0biVGg0 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) April 20, 2020

That’s what I am saying he said there is no proof for the allegations regarding the loans they accused him he didnot say about rashmi I think people misquoted him that’s my thought I am not saying he is right but I am saying maybe this time he is not wrong — ravi raj (@ravirajassv) April 20, 2020

However, Twitter seems to be divided when it comes to making an opinion about the issue. While many claim that Arhaan Khan has duped Rashami Desai, many say that there is not enough proof to prove Arhaan’s guilt. Some Twitter users claim that the fans and netizens should not play judge or jury in their matters.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confesses To Rashami That He Never Liked Arhaan Khan Personally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.