Rashami Desai & Arhaan Khan Take Potshots At Each Other Over Leaked Bank Statements

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan was making headlines after fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai’s fans claimed that he has taken money from Rashami Desai’s bank without her knowledge. Screenshots of the transactions have been circulated where it can be seen that the transaction has taken place. It seems that netizens have already declared Arhaan Khan guilty for his actions, as they began trending the hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan on Twitter on Tuesday. It has now been reported that both Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai have broken their silence over the issue. Here’s what Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have to say.

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan speak up

Both Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan spoke to a news daily and put forth their point. While Rashami Desai in her statement claimed that she has no idea who leaked the screenshots, she claims that Arhaan Khan owes her more than ₹15 lakhs. While Arhaan Khan has stated that Rashami Desai herself has leaked the screenshots in an attempt to tarnish his image in the public.

Former Bigg Boss finalist Rashami Desai stated that the bank transactions have taken place while she was in the Bigg Boss house, in her absence, and without her knowledge. She revealed that she found out about the transactions when she came out of the Bigg Boss house and shared the screenshots along with her personal documents to her accounting staff and a few other people. She questioned why Arhaan Khan transferred her money into his account and added that she doesn’t know whom he has transferred those funds to.

Rashami Desai went on to say that he has taken more than ₹15 lakhs from her account which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, Rashami Desai claims that she has not leaked them and that if she wanted to leak anything she wouldn’t have waited for two months after Bigg Boss concluded. Rashami Desai concluded by saying that the whole incident has taken a huge toll on her emotionally and that she is very disturbed. She also said that she wants nothing to do with Arhaan.

While talking about the screenshots Arhaan Khan stated that only Rashami Desai can release the statements other than him. As the allegations are made against him, he says that it is clear that Rashami Desai has leaked the images. He further stated that half of the transactions that involved huge amounts were not his. Arhaan Khan went on to say that he had partnered up with Rashami Desai to open a production house and he invested in the company both emotionally and financially. Arhaan Khan claims that if the transaction is being made, it is either his rightful profit or his return of debt.

Arhaan Khan claims that in order to make the transfer he would require cheques that are signed by Rashami Desai. He revealed that Rashami Desai had asked him to transfer some funds to certain people while she wasn’t available and that the whole transaction was work-related. He went on to say that Rashami was fully aware of the transactions being made and that he has bills to prove his claim. Arhaan Khan stated that he has received messages warning him against misfortune post-April 15 and hence, the whole issue has been created to defame him. The former Bigg Boss contestant concluded by saying that their relationship has reached a point of no return and that it is misfortunate for that to happen.

