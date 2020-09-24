Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Still From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', Says 'She Is Coming'

On Thursday morning, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is all set to reprise her role as Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, took to her Instagram and posted another cute still of herself from the show. As seen in the pic, the photo is a still of the actor from the very recent promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Clad in a pink saree, Devoleena Bhattacharjee glammed up her look with a choker necklace.

Sharing the picture, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "And she is coming again". As soon as her post was up, fans rushed to comment on it. Actors Adhvik Mahajan and Arti Singh sent their best wishes. An amused fan went to ask Devoleena when will the makers of the show unveil its new promo. "And we are waiting for it again" read a user comment.

Reports about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 cast have been doing the rounds on the internet. There are many speculations as to who will play the lead in the show. Recently, a report by Pinkvilla mentioned that Jodhaa Akbar actor Rajat Tokas is one of the actors who has been approached for the show. Earlier, the same entertainment portal also reported that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is the first choice of the makers to play the lead role. The source added that the team is currently in the process of enabling a discussion with Shukla. However, the discussions are yet on a primary level.

On August 31, Star Plus' official social media handle released the teaser promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. As seen in the short clip, a saree clad Gopi bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) made a scintillating entry. She said, "Jai Shree Krishna." She then introduced another character from the show, Gehna. The promo also gave a peek into another actor's voice, but did not reveal its character. The teaser garnered massive attention, as just a few weeks before the makers unveiled the video, a Gopi bahu viral video by YouTuber Yashraj created a stir amongst netizens.

