'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Makers Approached Kanchi Singh, Niti Taylor To Play Gehna?

Actors Aditi Bhatia, Kanchi Singh and Niti Taylor are a few TV actors who could soon be seen in a pivotal role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 2. Many other actors are being considered for Gehna's role on the show. Read ahead to know more about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 2 cast.

As Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is making headlines for its upcoming season 2, many reports have come forward speculating who will play the new lead role of ‘Gehna’ on the show. Recent reports by Pinkvilla indicate that many leading TV actors have been asked to play this role.

A few of the actors named in reports are Aditi Bhatia, Avika Gor, Diana Khan, Digangana Suryavanshi, Kanchi Singh and Niti Taylor. However, the news has not been confirmed yet by the producers or the TV network and no official comment has been made by any actor yet.

The show was very popular in its time and has suddenly made a come back in popular culture due to the memes made on it in social media. Another reason that has credited the popularity of the show is the new Rasode Main Kaun Tha rap song by Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj made a fun and light song with the help of the dialogues in an extremely serious scene in the serial.

Who is Gehna?

The show has also released a new promo video for the show's season 2. The narrator introduces a new character in the show called Gehna. Fans have commented that they cant wait to see the new show. Take a look at the promo video:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is a show that launched in 2010 on Star Plus. The plot of the series revolves around the Modi Family, who are very rich and live in a mansion. The show then showcases two cousins Gopi and Rashi who get married with Ahem and Jigar Modi. The two girls go through many twists and turns in the show, which is replete with many time leaps.

The lead roles in the show were Giaa Manek as Gopi Ahem Modi, Rucha Hasabnis as Rashi Modi, Rupal Patel as Kokila Modi and Vishal Singh as Jigar Modi. There are many recurring roles in the series as well. Fans see Manish Arora play Parag Modi, Swati Shah play Hetal Modi and Neeraj Bharadwaj as Chirag Modi.

