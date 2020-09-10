Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rajat Tokas To Play Lead In Devoleena Bhattacharjee Starrer?

Ever since the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the teaser of the show's second season on her Twitter account, speculations about the new leads of the show have been gaining momentum. While 'Gopi Bahu' mentions a character named Gehna, the male lead of the show is still a mystery. According to the reports by Pinkvilla, the Naagin 3 and Jodhaa Akbar fame actor Rajat Tokas is one of the actors who was been approached for the role in the Devoleena starrer.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 to have Rajat Tokas as the main lead?

Reportedly, along with Rajat Tokas being considered for the season 2 Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, names like Harsh Rajput, Priyanshu Jora, Mishkat Verma, Shravan Reddy are also being considered. However, one needs to wait for the official notification to know about the whole new cast of Saath NIbhana Saathiya 2 on Star Plus. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is a family drama daily soap that aired on Star Plus from May 2010, for 7 years, to July 23rd 2017. The show saw a good seven years and three leaps as well. Rashmi Sharma Telefilms produced the Star Plus serial where Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel played the leads along with the other actors.

Recently, the teaser for the show's second season was launched. The show will revolve about the story of new characters, where a character named Gehna seems to be playing one of the leads in the show. Devoleena will reprise the role of Gopi Bahu. Watch the teaser of the show here:

Rupal Patel on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

In an interview with HT, actor Rupal Patel, who plays the iconic Kokilaben from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, was asked about reprising her role for the season 2 of the show. Rupal said that she is currently busy with another show called Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and cannot devote her time to two shows at a time. She also clarified that she has not been approached by the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya for the second season of the show. However, this may disappoint some fans who wanted the actor to be back as Kokila on the popular show.

