'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Makers To Rope In 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla?

The makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 recently unveiled the promo of the show. The promo confirms that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reprise her role as Gopi bahu in the show. However, the actor who will feature along her is not revealed yet. Reportedly, the makers are planning to rope in Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, to play the lead opposite Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Sidharth Shukla in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

As per the report of Pinkvilla, a source close to the portal claimed that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is the first choice of the makers to play the lead role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The source added that the team is currently in the process of enabling a discussion with Shukla. However, the discussions are yet on a primary level, concluded the source. Interestingly, fans took to Twitter and shared memes of Devoleena and Sidharth Shukla from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is all set to soon air on television. It all happened after a YouTuber shared a fun video which featured Kokila Ben and Gopi bahu's interaction about "Rasode main kaun tha." The rap music video went immensely viral in no time.

On August 31, Star Plus official social media handle released the teaser promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. As seen in the short clip, a saree clad Gopi bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) made a scintillating entry with a pooja plate in her hand. She said, "Jai Shree Krishna." She then introduced another character from the show, Gehna. However, the promo did not have the character's still. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "We're coming back on popular demand! Excited much?

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Coming Soon only on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar."

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the clip, popular faces from the industry, wished her luck. Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh wrote, "Wow Devo... awesome news! Congratulations." Actors Rahul Sharma, Aneri Vajani, Sayantani Ghosh also congratulated her for the same. "Heartiest congratulations," wrote Tina Dutta.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo

