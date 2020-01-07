Devoleena Bhattacharjee Showcases Her Desi Avatar In Traditional Attires

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13 but opted out of the show. The Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto actor is known to appear in traditional looks, besides her acting chops. Devoleena’s Instagram is filled with her Desi looks in sarees and stylish Kurtas. Have a look at her best pictures in ethnic outfits:

1. The perfect combination of red, white and golden silk saree paired with a red Bindi

2. Adding 'more flavours' with a vibrant coloured Kurta and dupatta

3. Devoleena has sported gorgeous Gajra with a printed saree

4. Yellow saree combined with black shimmery blouse during a photoshoot in Ladakh

5. Another one from Ladakh Diaries in an all-black saree

6. A floral printed white Kurta teamed up with a multi-coloured dupatta

7. The one in an embellished Lehenga for an impeccable bridal look

8. A classic and subtle maroon monotone ensemble

