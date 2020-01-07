The Debate
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Showcases Her Desi Avatar In Traditional Attires

Television News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for her performances in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto'. Here are her best traditional looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13 but opted out of the show. The Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto actor is known to appear in traditional looks, besides her acting chops. Devoleena’s Instagram is filled with her Desi looks in sarees and stylish Kurtas. Have a look at her best pictures in ethnic outfits:

1. The perfect combination of red, white and golden silk saree paired with a red Bindi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

2. Adding 'more flavours' with a vibrant coloured Kurta and dupatta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

3. Devoleena has sported gorgeous Gajra with a printed saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

4. Yellow saree combined with black shimmery blouse during a photoshoot in Ladakh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

5. Another one from Ladakh Diaries in an all-black saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

6. A floral printed white Kurta teamed up with a multi-coloured dupatta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Also read: Tv Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Records Police Statement In Connection To Diamond Merchant's Murder

7. The one in an embellished Lehenga for an impeccable bridal look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: ‘Sidharth Shukla And I Will Be A Disaster’, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee

8. A classic and subtle maroon monotone ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return, Vikas Gupta To Exit From The Show?

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quits The Show, Vikas Gupta Makes A Teary-eyed Exit

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
