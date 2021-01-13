Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wishes Her Fans On The Occasion Of Bhogali 2021; See Posts

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently posted a bunch of lovely wishes for her fans along with stunning pictures of herself on social media. In a matter of time, all her fans began responding to her wishes and even complimented how Devoleena’s photos looked amazing. Have a look at Devoleena’s Instagram handle and see how the fans reacted to her wishes.

Devoleena’s Bhogali 2021 wishes

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures wishing all her fans on the occasion of Bhogali, Pongal and Makar Sankranti. In the pictures, she can be seen in some elegant poses wearing a mind-blowing pink saree and paired it with some of the most stunning pieces of jewellery.

She can be seen purely in a festive mood wearing a set of gold and diamond jewellery with green gems attached to it. She can also be seen wearing elegant festive makeup with a traditional Bengali bindi on her forehead. She enhanced her look by making a bun with her hair and attached pink and yellow roses to it making her look even more lovely.

In the caption, she wished all her fans a very Happy Bhogali/Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti and Pongal. She even added the names of her stylist, make-up artist, photographer, as well as the designer of her entire look.

With her Bhogali, Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes, all her fans were thrilled to see Devoleena’s Instagram photos and commented on how she looked extremely pretty in her traditional festive look. They even sent wishes to her in return and mentioned how much they loved her. Have a look at how fans reacted to Devoleena’s photos.

Devoleena's photos

Devoleena Bhattacharjee added yet another stunning picture of her on Instagram in which she illustrated a glamorous side of herself. She was seen wearing a mesmerizing grey coloured saree with a halter neck blouse to go with it. She styled her hair by curling it well and wore a pair of cool danglers with it. All her fans flooded the comment area with love and compliments the moment he posted her photos on Instagram.

