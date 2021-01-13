From 'Soorarai Pottru' To 'Penguin', Popular Films To Bigne-watch On Pongal 2021

On the occasion of Pongal 2021, Kollywood is all set to celebrate this festival by telecasting some of the iconic South movies on TV. There has been a list of several movies that will be telecast on TV such as Soorarai Pottru, Ka Pae Ranasingam, Penguin, Pettai, Natpe Thunai, Biskoth, Pattas and many others. Have a look at the list of all the South movies on TV on the occasion of Pongal 2021.

Kollywood fans have gotten the golden opportunity to celebrate Pongal 2021 with a grand celebration watching some of the most popular movies on TV. The movies will air in a series of a few days on a couple of channels so that everyone gets to enjoy the festival. Most of the movies to be telecast on TV are successfully streaming on several OTT platforms and Pongal 2021 will have all the fans to watch these movies on the mini-screen.

Soorarai Pottru is one such movie that was released in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video and has already gained appreciation from the netizens. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie cast includes Suriya in the lead with other actors such as Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and others. Another popular movie to be telecast is Penguin, which was released in 2020, that had been filmed simultaneously in Tami and Telugu and is now being streamed on Amazon Prime Video. One of the finest actors in Kollywood, Keerthy Suresh is essaying the lead role in this mystery thriller movie. Many more such thrilling films have been slated to be telecast on TV, so have a look at the complete schedule of all the films along with the time at which they will be telecast.



The scheduled list of South movies on TV:

Sun TV

January 14

• Pattas: 11:00 am

• Poojai: 3.00 pm

• Soorarai Pottru: 6.30 pm

January 15

• Pettai: 11.00 am

• Vettaikaran: 3.00 pm

• Pulikuthi Pandi: 6.30 pm

January 16

• Thillalangadi: 9.30 am

• Natpe Thunai: 3.00 pm

• Kanchana 3: 6.30 pm

January 17

• 96: 9.30 am

• Kodi: 3.00 pm

• Viswasam: 6.30 pm

Vijay TV

January 14

• Adithya Varma: 10.30 am

January 15

• Penguin: 2.30 pm

Zee Tamil

January 14

• Ka Pae Ranasingam: 4.00 pm

January 15

• Biskoth: 4.00 pm

Vijay Super TV

January 14

• Kazhugu: 9.00 am

