Keerthy Suresh Makes A Pre-Pongal Visit To The Alamelumangapuram Temple

Actor Keerthy Suresh visited the Alamelumangapuram Temple on January 10, 2021, as a pre-Pongal visit. The actor shared the picture on her Instagram feed as she stood in front of the temple. Many fans took to the comment section to praise her adorable look in the photo. Take a look at her post:

Keerthy Suresh visits Alamelumangapuram Temple

As Pongal is approaching soon, people around the country are getting into the festive spirit and so is actor Keerthy Suresh. The actor recently made a visit to the Alamelumangapuram Temple as a pre - Pongal visit, yesterday on January 10,2021. She stood in front of the temple, wearing a yellow and white salwar – suit and smiled for the camera in the picture that she shared.

She kept a minimal caption with just two emojis, one smiling and the other was a hand-folded emoji followed by the hashtags #TempleVisit #AlamelumangapuramTemple and #PrePongalVisit. The post has 785k likes so far since it was shared 16 hours ago on the photo-sharing app and has several comments by the actor’s fans and followers. Take a look at the comments here.

Keerthy Suresh’s New Year Wish

Keerthy wished her fans a Happy New Year along with a picture with the team of her upcoming movie Range De in an Instagram post. She announced that the makers will be sharing the release date of the movie on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021. “Welcome 2021 with Love & Colorful vibrance. Buckle up for Rang De Release Date announcement TODAY at 04:50 pm!” wrote Keerthy, followed by the hashtag #Hello2021.

Later in the evening on January 1, the release date for the upcoming movie Rang De was released along with a snippet video. The movie features Keerthy opposite Nithiin in pivotal roles. Keerthy wrote in the caption, “Love, Romance & Lots of entertainment coming to theatres near you from 26th March” followed by the hashtag #RangDeOn26thMarch. It is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

