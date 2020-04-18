'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' And Other Devotional Shows See A Massive Surge In Viewership

The Mahabharat and Ramayan series have been brought back to television and many people were delighted to see the vintage shows again. Shows like these have been an absolute favourite and therefore have seen a surge in ratings. According to a news portal, the viewership for both Ramayana and Mahabharat has reached new heights.

Devotional shows see a massive surge in viewership

A news portal reported that Ramayan alone went up by 545 times in week 13. The show has set some of the highest ratings a show has seen in a long time. Ramayan has a designated slot in the evening, airing on Doordarshan. Due to shows like these, Doordarshan has become a major contributor and gainer amid the other general entertainment channels.

The devotional genre, in general, has seen quite a whole attraction from the audience on TV. A news portal claimed that in week 12, the devotional category has seen a 26 per cent spike in viewership. This was followed later and the viewership grew by 38 per cent in the coming week. Top channels to have seen a significant rise in viewership in March include PTC Simran, Aastha, Bhakti TV, Chardikla Time TV, Divya. These channels have seen a growth of 71 per cent, 60 per cent, 20 per cent, 51 per cent and 26 per cent respectively in week 11 and 12.

According to a data report from a news portal, as of April 4, 22 per cent kids tuned in to watch Ramayan with their elders at home. The Mahabharat series has seen a spike of 25 per cent kids watching the show as well. Several advertisements have also added to the increased viewership as the cost for displaying ads on such slots is comparatively cheaper to the mainstream channels, according to a news portal.

