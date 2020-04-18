Mahabharat Written Update For April 17: Shakuni Plants Seeds For A Revenge

Due to the recent coronavirus lockdown by the government across the country, many shoots have been put on hold. Doordarshan has, hence, started airing many yesteryear classic shows, including Mahabharat. The show has been gaining a huge fanbase among the viewers already. Take a look at what happened in the latest episode of Mahabharat that aired on April 17, 2020.

Mahabharat written update for April 17, 2020

The latest episode of Mahabharat starts with Dhritarashtra, who is throwing knives trying to hit the targets while Gandhari enters. He yells at her and asks her to leave immediately. He then goes on to tell Dridrurashtra that today she chose to not see the world that has done this cruel injustice to him.

On the other hand, Pandu is being conferred as the next king. However, he does not want the title. Pandu goes on to say that if he accepts the position then it will be like he is being unjust to his brother.

Bhishm then manages to convince Pandu by saying that this is being done for the welfare of Hastinapur. This incident makes Shakuni angry. Just then, Subhala comes to her and tells her that it is now time to leave for Gandhara. Shakuni mocks and tells that they want to go back to Gandhara happily and rule.

Subhala asks about what insult is he talking about. Shakuni then goes on to explain that his sister got cheated and that he would never come back to the kingdom until he sees her as the Queen. Dhritarashtra is caressing the sword and Shakuni enters. He tells him that he can make him the king again but he still needs some time. Shakuni tells how only Gandhari can now help to get back the kingdom of Hastinapur.

