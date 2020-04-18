Ramayan Written Update: Ravan Attacks Vibhishan, Lord Ram Comes To His Rescue

Considered as one of the most successful television shows of all time, Ramayan has now returned to the television to keep the audience engaged with positivity amid lockdown. Starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri in the leading roles, Ramayan follows the story of Lord Rama’s trouble-filled journey to rescue his wife Sita from the ferocious demon king of Lanka, Ravan. Here is the written update for the latest episode of the show.

Ramayan Written Update

The episode starts with Ravan fighting ferociously against some of the mightiest warriors from Sugreev's army. After defeating Hanuman, Angad and Sugreev, Laxman challenges Ravana and the two indulge in a fierce battle. However, Laxman fails to match King Ravana's might and power.

On watching his brother getting defeated, Ram challenges Ravan and schools him on choosing the path of injustice. However, Ravan tells Ram that the war is a result of his brother Vibhishan's treachery and dishonesty. Ravan launches a powerful attack on Vibhishan, however, Lord Ram protects Vibhishan against the weapon. Later, Sugreev's army personnel Jamvan attacks Ravan, who gets unconscious and to save Ravan, his chariot takes the unconscious king back to his palace. However, the mighty demon king returns to the battlefield, with the intention of killing Lord Ram. Meanwhile, the sun sets and the war gets called-off for the day.

Back in his palace, Mandodari gets emotional as she applies medicines to Ravan's wounds and asks him to call off the war, as he can save lives. However, Ravan reminds Mandodari of his duties as a warrior and tells her that he can't turn back now. The next day, the war continues with the same intensity and Ravan, this time, comes fully prepared to unleash his wrath on Sugreev's army. Ravan challenges Lord Ram again and tries to confuse him by flying away on his magical chariot. However, Lord Indra steps in and provides Ram with his own magical chariot to fight with Ravan.

