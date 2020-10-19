'Dheeraj Dhoopar & I Experiment With Styles', Says 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-star Abhishek Kapur

Abhishek Kapur, who plays the role of Sameer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, recently spoke about his equation with Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan in the show. In an interaction with TellyChakkar, Abhishek mentioned that 'Dheeraj and he experiment with their styles for the show'. More so, Kapur stated that he loves wearing caps, and Dheeraj's on-screen character Karan loves it as well. Abhishek continued that 'when he wears a cap on-screen, Dheeraj doesn't, and it's vice-versa'.

Adding to this, Abhishek Kapur expressed that Dheeraj and he have a great tuning in such things and it's not just them 'but also other male actors including Sanjay Gagnani and Manit Joura'. Talking about his equation with Dheeraj Dhoopar, Abhishek said that 'he shares a great bond with the latter' and that 'they are like brothers'. More so, they also have lots of fun on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, stated Abhishek.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar With Shraddha Arya Or With Dipika Kakar; Who Shares Better Chemistry?

Abhishek, time and again, keeps sharing glimpses from the sets of Kundali Bhagya on Instagram. Recently, he posted a photo that featured Dheeraj, Manit Joura and Naveen Saini. Sharing the photo, Kapur wrote, 'The men of Luthra House'. Soon, fans flooded the comments section of the post with love and hearts. The daily soap is quite popular among the audience. Several fan clubs on Twitter share stills from the show and pen their views about the on-going drama in Kundali Bhagya.

'The men of Luthra House'

Also Read |Dheeraj Dhoopar Gives Glimpse Of His Reception Look With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-stars

Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar has also stepped into Sharad Malhotra's shoes to play his role in Naagin 5, alongside Surbhi Chandna. Dheeraj will temporarily take over his role as Malhotra has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. More so, Dhoopar also featured in a music album titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Hina Khan.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya' Star Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Pictures With 'Luthra Brothers', Fans React

As per the recent episode updates of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta returns to the Luthra house and tells Sarla and Sameer about Prithvi and his men and how they kidnapped her. Later, Sarla blames Mahira for the entire ruckus. Preeta decides to get to any lengths to make Mahira learn a lesson.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya re-create Akshay Kumar's 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.