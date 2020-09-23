Dheeraj Dhoopar Gives Glimpse Of His Reception Look With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-stars

Ahead of the special reception episode on Kundali Bhagya, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a glimpse of his reception look on his social media account. Looking dapper in his shining black ensemble, his on-screen love pairings Shraddha Arya and Swati Kapoor walked beside him in matching outfits. Through the video, Dheeraj Dhoopar not only gave a glimpse of his reception look but also gave away a Kundali Bhagya spoiler.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's reception look from Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar who portrays the character of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya wore a shimmering black suit and paired it with a pair of black pants. He completed his outfit with a pair of black shoes, matching his whole outfit. He kept his hair parted on the sides and his sharp beard look made him look dapper. The two other leads of the show Shraddha Arya and Swati Kapoor, who play the characters Preeta and Mahira were dressed in matching sarees.

Moreover, their hairstyle and jewellery were also dotingly similar. They wore a golden net saree, which had beautiful flowers printed on it. They parted their hair in the middle and tied a sleek low-bun. With large emerald earrings and a choker necklace, they completed their look with a few gold bangles. Sharing a video on Instagram, Dheeraj Dhoopar called Shraddha Arya, his gharwali, and Swati Kapoor, baharwali, according to their character on-screen.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler

In the turn of events on Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar's mother announces his wedding reception with Preeta Arora on the same day she cooks a sweet dish for them. To spoil their wedding reception, Swati Kapoor aka Mahira dresses up in the same outfit as Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Arora. Kundali Bhagya is a romantic daily soap on Zee TV which has been airing since 2017. It follows the story of the two leads Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya who are destined to be together but remain separated due to circumstances.

