Dheeraj Dhooper's Style File Has Quite A Few Fashion Goals For His Fans

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most charming faces on Indian television today. He is currently seen in the romantic-drama series Kundali Bhagya where he plays Karan Luthra. However, the actor gained massive popularity amongst the youth for his portrayal as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka.

While the actor has been applauded for his impressive talent, his impeccable style off-screen earned him the title of a fashionista. Let us take a look at times Dheeraj Dhoopar inspired fans with his unbeatable style:

Also Read | NCP Youth Wing President Dheeraj Sharma Visits Victims Of Anaj Mandi Fire

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia's Best Roles Across Her Illustrious Career In Bollywood

Dheeraj Dhoopar unorthodox style

Dheeraj Dhoopar certainly loves to keep it stylish when it comes to his outfits and is game for any trend. The actor also has no hesitation when it comes to experimenting and trying on different attires or non-typical suit colours.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor | Here're The Best Airport Looks Of 2019

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Most Gorgeous Ethnic And Casual Looks Of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.