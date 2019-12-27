The Debate
The Debate
Dheeraj Dhooper's Style File Has Quite A Few Fashion Goals For His Fans

Television News

Dheeraj Dhooper has been inspiring fans with his sense of fashion for quite some time now. Today, we look at the times the actor gave fans major style goals.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
dheeraj dhooper

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most charming faces on Indian television today. He is currently seen in the romantic-drama series Kundali Bhagya where he plays Karan Luthra. However, the actor gained massive popularity amongst the youth for his portrayal as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka. 

While the actor has been applauded for his impressive talent, his impeccable style off-screen earned him the title of a fashionista. Let us take a look at times Dheeraj Dhoopar inspired fans with his unbeatable style:

Also Read | NCP Youth Wing President Dheeraj Sharma Visits Victims Of Anaj Mandi Fire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

Dheeraj Dhoopar unorthodox style

Dheeraj Dhoopar certainly loves to keep it stylish when it comes to his outfits and is game for any trend. The actor also has no hesitation when it comes to experimenting and trying on different attires or non-typical suit colours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

Published:
