Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor | Here're The Best Airport Looks Of 2019

Every celebrity wants to look their absolute best no matter what time they are stepping out or the place they are heading to. This has given rise to the airport-style where the outfit has to be chic but comfortable at the same time. For certain celebrities, the airport also serves as a runway or a red carpet event where they are expected to be at their fashionable best. Deepika Padukone is one such celebrity who has always been known to mix fashion with comfort. Let us take a look at hers and other actors' best airport looks:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Sets The Streets On Fire In A Fiery Orange Dress | SEE PICS

Deepika Padukone

Also Read | Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Kareena Kapoor

Next up is Kareena Kapoor who is known for her impeccable sense of style and can effortlessly pull off anything that she wears. Just like Deepika Padukone, Bebo is one hell of a stunner and her airport looks are always adored:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Other Stars Who Used Their Platform To Talk About Mental Health

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor may be a new face in Bollywood, but she is certainly not new to the style game. Be it slaying in a glamorous outfit or going all casual, the young actor has proven time and time again that her style quotient is always up to the mark.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Went Unrecognised During The Shoot Of 'Chhapaak'; Here's What She Said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.