Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor | Here're The Best Airport Looks Of 2019

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are three of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood today who can pull off some of the best airports looks.

Every celebrity wants to look their absolute best no matter what time they are stepping out or the place they are heading to. This has given rise to the airport-style where the outfit has to be chic but comfortable at the same time. For certain celebrities, the airport also serves as a runway or a red carpet event where they are expected to be at their fashionable best. Deepika Padukone is one such celebrity who has always been known to mix fashion with comfort. Let us take a look at hers and other actors' best airport looks:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Sets The Streets On Fire In A Fiery Orange Dress | SEE PICS

Also Read | Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Kareena Kapoor

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Other Stars Who Used Their Platform To Talk About Mental Health

Janhvi Kapoor

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Went Unrecognised During The Shoot Of 'Chhapaak'; Here's What She Said

 

 

 

