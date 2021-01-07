Did You Know Debina Refused To Tie The Knot On Screen Without Gurmeet?

Both Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary gained a lot of success in their professional career playing the roles of ‘Sita’ and ‘Ram’ respectively in Anand Sagar’s Ramayan. The pair fit well as Lord Ram and Sita in Ramayan's cast and were praised for their chemistry. Coming as good news for their fans, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary had tied the knot with each other in real life as well. However, in a rather interesting trivia of the show, Debina had refused to tie the knot in reel life. Here is what happened.

When Debina refused to tie the knot on screen

Ramayan is regarded is one of the greatest mythology tales in the Hindu culture. Both Debina and Gurmeet fit well in the roles of Sita and Ram, along with other major actors such as Akhilendra Mishra and Ankit Arora getting included in Ramayan’s cast. A small speedbump came in the way of the show’s production when Gurmeet fell sick and got hospitalised with extreme weakness. The illness was so bad that it made it too difficult for Gurmeet to even leave the hospital, let alone shoot the scenes.

It was then decided by the makers that a body double would be used for the scenes where Sita and Ram get married to each other. According to freepressjournal.in, they decided to use ‘sehra’, to cover the face of the double and continue with the shoot temporarily, till Gurmeet would return. However, Debina approached Gurmeet in the hospital and told him that she would not ‘tie the knot’ with the double. She told him to show up on the sets for the shoot come what may. Eventually, Gurmeet Choudhary managed to show up for the shoot despite the illness and did the scenes where Ram and Sita get married, which then became one of the highlights of the show.

While the ’80s saw Ramayan on television screens for the first time, the show was brought again and Ramayan’s cast was refined, with Gurmeet and Debina taking the lead. The pair was immediately recognised and liked for their chemistry and the show received a huge success. During the lockdown, Ramayan, which was launched in the ’80s, was aired again and received sky-high ratings. In good news for the couple’s fans, Ramayan's cast, which has Debina and Gurmeet in the lead, is also being aired once more on television.

