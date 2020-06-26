Deven Bhojani & JD Majethia Start Shooting Fresh Episodes For 'Bhakarwadi'; Read Details

Recently, a report published by a leading news portal has stated that shooting for films and TV shows has resumed post lockdown. The report also added that actor-producers Deven Bhojani and JD Majethia also reached the sets of their sitcom Bhakarwadi. The report, quoting JD Majethia, also gave a sneak peek into the sets of Bhakarwadi and revealed that he provided PPE kits to the crew.

Bhakarwadi actor-producer reach on the set

Interestingly, JD Majethia said that before the cast and the crew enter the set, they have to remove their footwear and wear the pair of slippers provided by the production team. He added that the team has provided umbrellas that everybody has to use on the sets to ensure that social distancing is followed. He further said that the team has marked everyone’s position, including the actors and technicians, and they have to sit in the designated areas. He concluded saying that the production also has a nurse on the set who checks everyone’s temperature before letting them in, as per the government's guidelines.

Meanwhile, the lead actor of Sony's Bhakarwadi, Deven Bhojani added that all the make-up rooms were sanitised before the team came in the morning. A make-up kit was delivered to Deven two days ago, which he promptly sanitised. As Deven was learning to do make-up during the lockdown, he came to the set ready for the camera.

Not only this, but Deven Bhojani also expressed his excitement on his social media handles. He shared a picture and wrote a note. In his caption, he mentioned that he has come to the set after exactly 100 days. Take a look at his post below:

100 Days! Last I'd entered my house on 17th March after 'Pack-up' of my shoot. Today came out .. as I resume shoot i.e. exactly on 100th day. Pata nahi apne baare mein unnecessarily 'What an Achievement!' wali feeling feeling as rahi hai.. hehe.. pic.twitter.com/21mzt5J91s — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) June 25, 2020

Well, on the other side, the issue of Coronavirus insurance cover for television actors and crew is resolved after weeks of discussion. According to the report, the Mumbai-based fraternity will receive a mediclaim of worth ₹2 lakhs. In addition, the report also stated that the families of Mumbai-based fraternity will get compensation of ₹25 lakhs, in case of death due to the virus. The report has quoted JD Majethia, the chairperson of the television division of Indian Film and Television Producers Council.

