DYK Neena Kulkarni Worked As A French Translator Before Venturing Into Acting?

Neena Kulkarni is a popular theatre, film, and television star. The actor is best known for playing the role of Madhvi Vishwanathan Iyer in the Star Plus popular TV serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor was born on August 15 in Pune to Dr V.G.Joshi and Kamal Joshi. Neena, who reportedly got initial training in acting from Satyadev Dubey took up modelling assignments during her college days. She worked as a translator before entering the entertainment industry. Read on:

Neena Kulkarni was a French translator

Neena Kulkarni did her schooling from Canossa High School in Mahim, Maharashtra. Later, the actor joined Elphinstone College in Mumbai to pursue graduation in arts. Neena's major subject in graduation was French. As per the reports of WikiBio, before entering into movies and theatre, Neena Kulkarni used to do French translations. Moreover, she even appeared in the French film titled, A Wedding which was released in the year 2016.

Some other unknown facts about the actor

In the year 1970, Neena Kulkarni featured on the Bagpiper's calendar.

The actor has got many tattoos inked and some of them can be seen in her Instagram posts.

She has received many prestigious awards like the National Award and PIFF award.

For more than three years, Neena Kulkarni worked as a columnist for Antarang in Marathi newspaper Loksatta.

On the work front

Neena Kulkarni was last seen in the film Kulkarni Chaukatla Deshpande. The film was written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. The movie featured Sai Tamhankar in the titular role. The plot of the movie revolves around the character of Sai Tamhankar who is a rebellious middle-class girl, and depicts her different relations. The film also featured Rajesh Shringarpure in pivotal roles. The film was released on November 22, 2019, and has an IMDb rating of 6.5.

Besides this, the actor was also seen in the short film, Devi. The short film was directed by Priyanka Banerjee and featured Kajol, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shruti Haasan, and Yashaswini Dayama in the lead roles.

