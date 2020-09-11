Neha Dhupia Reveals She Has Not Received The Recognition She Wants In Bollywood Yet

Neha Dhupia is known to speak her mind always. The actor in an exclusive interview with peepingmoon.com. talks about various topics, including her career as an actor and the present condition of the Bollywood film industry. Neha Dhupia also revealed that she had not yet received any roles that she really wanted to do.

Neha Dhupia on not getting enough recognition as a Bollywood actor

While Neha Dhupia has been a part of the Bollywood industry for almost two decades now, she only recently started getting recognition for her work. Talking about her career in Bollywood, the actor stated that she always believed in good work and following ones instincts. However, Neha Dhupia believes that she has not yet received the recognition of an actor in Bollywood.

The actor stated that she was currently sitting at home and did not have the offers that she actually wanted to do. But Neha Dhupia also mentioned that she was living in a great time where it did not matter when and at what age the recognition came. Neha Dhupia then added that what really mattered for an actor was the choices that they made. She also felt like an actor had to be accepted by the audience. Neha Dhupia then stated that even after many years, she still felt like she had a lot to prove.

Moreover, she did not feel like the offers she was getting were adding up to her abilities as an actor. However, Neha Dhupia was still patient and wanted to preserve herself for all the good roles that have not come to her yet but will eventually. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia last featured in Priyanka Banerjee's short film, Devi.

The short film released back in March of 2020 and also starred Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, and others. Devi dealt with the topics of rape, abuse, and sexual harassment of women in India. The short film received wide critical acclaim and on Youtube it has over 16 million views.

