'Ho Gaya Ji Humko Bhi': Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev Confirms Testing COVID-19 Positive

Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested Covid-19 positive. On September 17, she took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans. Rajeshwari, who plays the role of Kusum Kothari in Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak, shared a long note explaining that she got tested when she started showing a few symptoms. She also said that she has been isolating herself at home and is under the doctor's supervision.

Rajeshwari Sachdev confirms testing COVID positive

Rajeshwari Sachdev also assured her fans that everything seems to be in control. Further, in the note, the English Babu Desi Mem actor requested everyone who came in her contact in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus and urged them to say safe. Rajeshwari Sachdev asked her fans to pray for her betterment. She also prayed that everyone stays safe and COVID-19 free. Her husband Varun Badbola and son are yet to examine. Take a look at Rajeshwari Sachdev's Instagram post.

Rajeshwari Sachdev's caption read as,

Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free...â¤

Fans say 'get well soon Kusum ji'

Not only fans but Rajeshwari's co-actors and colleagues have also asked her to take care. Actor Indraneil Sengupta humorously commented, "Mubarak ho ! Welcome to the club ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ we are done. You’ll breeze through it". Neena Kulkarni and Renuka Shahane also reacted to the news. While Neena Kulkarni commented, "Omg! Rajâ¤ï¸ Speedy recovery to you", Renuka Shahane wrote, "Please take care & rest. I'm sure you'll make a quick recovery. Stay strong. Much love â¤ï¸". Fans have also hoped for Rajeshwari's speedy recovery. Take a look at fans' reactions below.

Image Credits: Rajeshwari Sachdev Instagram Comment Section

Rajeshwari Sachdev is currently playing Kusum Kothari in Star Plus' daily soap, Shaadi Mubarak. Premiered on August 24, 2020, the drama serial stars Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil in the leads. It is bankrolled by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

