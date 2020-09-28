Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Is 'looking For Some Ab-normal Times', Says She Feels 'fatigued'

Owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya penned her thoughts about the current scenario. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram, in which she sported a mask. Sharing the picture, Tripathi wrote, "Looking for some ab-normal times."

The actor further expressed that she is "fatigued" by current normalcy. More so, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also penned her thoughts about the "Bollywood slip-ups and scathing." She continued, "Political/media moves, pandemic numbers or anything too eye-popping. No, I'm not sad! Just pondering over the fact that how easily we accept an imposed life; not choose our own path, daily conversations we indulge in and information we gulp in." The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor concluded her note and wrote, "Let's take our soul's reigns in our hands. #normallife."

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram post was up, actors Neena Kulkarni and Raj Singh Arora commented on her picture. Fans also reacted to her words and dropped their thoughts on the post. "Very well articulated Divyanka. Times are tough but we are tougher if we take control of our lives and don’t get swayed by all that is happening around us" read a user's comment on the post.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: 'Looking for some ab-normal times'

Also Read | Remember when Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya spoke her heart out about break up with Sharad Malhotra?

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandez & Divyanka Tripathi's Vacay Pics Will Make You Miss Yours

Recently, on Ruhaanika Dhawan's 13th birthday, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a video that gave a glimpse of a series of her pictures with the little star. Ruhaanika Dhawan played the role of Ruhi, Divyanka's on-screen daughter, in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Sharing the video, Divyanka wrote, "Missed wishing you yesterday Ruh. I can't tell you enough how you make me swell with pride the way you are growing up so elegantly. Innocent yet matured, demure yet strong, creative and bright- you are a mix of everything beautiful. Happy Birthday to you." As soon as Ruhaanika Dhawan caught a glimpse of the same, she reposted the video on Instagram and wrote, "This Wish has my heart. Thank you Ishima."

Also Read |List Of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Television Shows Before 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Ruhaanika Dhawan and others. Recently, she also graced the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 event. Check out a glimpse of the same below.

Also Read | Remember when Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya spoke her heart out about break up with Sharad Malhotra?

(Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.