Did You Know The Pilot Of CID Was Shot In 1992, 6 Years Before The Show Premiered In 1998?

CID was one of the longest-running Indian Television shows with its premiere episode airing in 1998 to its last one airing in October 2018. There are several lesser-known facts about the series which went on to be added to the list of the Guinness Book of Records. One of the most fascinating trivia is that its first episode was shot 6 years prior to its year of airing, that is 1998. Read further ahead to know more such intriguing facts about the show.

CID's first episode was shot six years before it premiered in '98

As per a report on KoiMoi.com, The show had its pilot episode shot 6 years before it finally aired. The show premiered in January 1998, however, its first episode was shot in the year 1992 itself.

Other fascinating trivia about CID:

As per IMDb trivia, Dayanand Shetty who played the popular role of Daya performed all his stunts on his own. Theatre actor Aditya Shrivastava who played Senior Inspector Abhijeet was actually introduced in the show as a criminal, but later became a part of the team.

The series throughout its run of over 20 years had several crossover episodes with other shows. They had three crossover episodes each with Aahat and Ronit Roy starrer Adaalat.

The show's 111th episode was a 111-minute long episode titled CID 111, which was shot continuously and later registered in the Guinness Book of Records.

After completing 1000 episodes, the makers made a special episode which was close to 4 hours in duration.

It is one of the longest-running shows of the country and it completed 21 years in April 2018.

Sony Entertainment Television announced the special CID: Gallantry Awards on January 26, 2010 to honour acts of bravery in the society.

Although principally filmed in Mumbai, the show has also been shot in various locations all over the country. Some of the episodes were also shot in foreign locations including Uzbekistan, Paris and Switzerland.

BP Singh had worked with Shivaji Satam in several other projects prior to this. He had seen Aditya Shrivastav’s work in the movie Satya and decided to add him in the show. Dayanand Shetty was noticed by Sanjay Shetty from the CID production team at a community play where he was recognised as the best actor.

