What Time Does 'The Legend Of El Cid' Release On Amazon Prime? Details Here

Amazon Prime Video has been coming up with exciting series, movies, and documents on the platform in December this time. Among others, it has also added another historical action drama, which will soon start streaming on the site. The Legend of El Cid is a Spanish-language series, telling the story of a famous Spanish folk hero.

It showcases the backdrop of Medieval times, taking inspiration from the real events from the history of Spain. Here we have mentioned everything you need to know about The Legend of El Cid release date 2020 and time, among other things, that you must check out right away:

What time does 'The Legend of El Cid' release on Amazon Prime?

The Legend of El Cid series release date 2020

According to Radio Times, the Legend of El Cid tells the story of Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar, who is also known as El Cid. The series shows how he tries to find a place as the monarchy seeks to control him. As fans have been wondering, what time does The Legend of El Cid release on Amazon Prime, here are details that you must check:

The makers of The Legend of El Cid had earlier revealed the release date of the show. They announced the same along with its first trailer in November 2020. So, the Legend of El Cid release date 2020 is December 18, 2020, Friday. Know more about The Legend of El Cid release time:

The Legend of El Cid release time

There has been no official information regarding The Legend of El Cid release time. However, interested viewers can keep a track on the platform for the same. They can also turn on the notification to update them when it comes out.

The Legend of El Cid on Amazon Prime cast

The makers of The Legend of El Cid series took inspiration from Spanish history. In reality, Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar was considered a legend for his military leadership. He fought numerous battles till the time he lived, between 1043 to 1099. The Legend of El Cid on Amazon Prime stars Jaime Lorente in the lead role. He earlier appeared in Money Heist. Besides him, the series also features José Luis García-Pérez, Elia Galera, Carlos Bardem, Alicia Sanz and Jaime Olías in supporting roles.

