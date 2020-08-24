'I Hope Everyone Is Safe At Home': Dilip Joshi On Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi Indoors

Television actor Dilip Joshi had modest celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor celebrated the festival with his family at his residence. Sharing a few pictures from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Dilip Joshi wrote: "Pranamya Shirsa Devam Gauri Putram Vinayakam Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I hope this year everyone is celebrating safely at home and helping Ganpati Baapa chase this pandemic away!" (sic)

Check out Dilip Joshi's post

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi: Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao Extend Wishes

Ecstatic fans wish Dilip Joshi on Ganesh Chaturthi

Several social media users sent wishes to the Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah actor on Ganesh Chaturthi. Interestingly his co-stars and fellow actors also wished Dilip Joshi. Actor Jennifer Mistry Baniswal, who essays the role of Mrs Sodhi in the sitcom, responded by saying, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati bappa morya." (sic) Here's how fans reacted to Dilip Joshi's latest social media post:

Also Read | Kamala Harris, Joe Biden Extend Wishes To Hindus Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Dilip Joshi's co-star Mandar Chandwadkar also shared glimpses from his Ganpati celebrations a few days ago. Sharing pictures with Lord Ganesha, Mandar wrote: "GANAPATI BAPPA MORYA... finally bappa arrived with lots of positivity and blessings.. wishing all of you a very happy healthy and safe GANESH CHATURTHI." (sic) Mandar Chandwadkar essays the role of Tuition teacher Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah.

Also Read | What Times Does Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Muhurat Start On August 22?

Dilip Joshi joins Instagram

A few weeks ago, television actor Dilip Joshi made his debut on Instagram. Sharing a picture with his mom and dad, Dilip Joshi wrote: "Starting off with one of my most favourite memories with Baa and Bhai!" (sic). Dilip Joshi has been active on the photo-sharing site since then.

Dilip Joshi gained popularity with his portrayal as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The show, starring Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakhani, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, and Neha Mehta in prominent roles, is one of the longest-running fictional shows on the small screen. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is reportedly based on Duniya Ne Oondha Chashmah by columnist and playwright Taarak Mehta. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is directed by Abhishek Sharma, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Harshad Joshi, and Malav Suresh Rajda.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here Are Some Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Celebrate This Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.