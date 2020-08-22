Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here Are Some Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Celebrate This Day

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is right around the corner and people have been delighted to celebrate this festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated in a different fashion this year as compared to previous years. Despite the grim pandemic times that one faces, the festival still offers hope to everyone and a reason for people to look forward to positive things. Thus to accompany with that motive, here are some apt wishes, quotes and messages that one could use to celebrate this festival.

The wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 may help to convey the emotion one would feel to celebrate this auspicious festival. Despite being apart from each other, these wishes and messages may prove to be the bridge that would connect near and dear ones on the auspicious occasion. Hence here are some Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, quotes and messages that one may choose to share with others.

Ganesh Chaturthi quotes to celebrate the festival

“Lord Ganesh of curved elephant trunk and huge body,

Whose brilliance is equal to billions of suns in intensity,

Always removes all obstacles from my endeavours truly,

I respectfully pray to him with all my revered sincerity.” - Munindra Misra

“If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is: Be sincere and care no one in the line of duty.” - Mohith Agadi

“When I talk with God, I create worlds.

When I walk with Buddha, I share wisdom.

When I listen to Allah, I preach understanding.

And..

When I think of Ganesh, I teach lessons.” - Anthony T. Hincks

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

May Lord Ganesha shower his auspicious blessings upon you and your loved ones. A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles from your path and shower you with blessings and bounties. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

Might Lord Ganesha all the time take away obstacles from your life. Happy Ganesha Chaturthi 2020!

On this event of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your house with luggage stuffed with happiness, prosperity, and peace.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God enlighten your lives and bless you all the time.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha comes to your house with prosperity and fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Ganesh Chaturthi messages

Wishing that during these 12 months, Lord Ganesha blesses you with happiness, success and prosperity! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

Destroy your sorrows; Improve your happiness; And create goodness throughout you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

As rains bless the Earth, likewise may Lord Ganesha bless you with unending happiness. Keep reciting Ganapati Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2020!

I pray to God for your affluent life. May you discover all of the delights of life, May your all desires come true. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

Let this auspicious occasion bring light and positivity in such trying times. May Lord Ganesha shower you with his choicest blessings.

