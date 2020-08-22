Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here Are Some Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Celebrate This Day

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is right around the corner and people have been delighted to celebrate this festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated in a different fashion this year as compared to previous years. Despite the grim pandemic times that one faces, the festival still offers hope to everyone and a reason for people to look forward to positive things. Thus to accompany with that motive, here are some apt wishes, quotes and messages that one could use to celebrate this festival.
The wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 may help to convey the emotion one would feel to celebrate this auspicious festival. Despite being apart from each other, these wishes and messages may prove to be the bridge that would connect near and dear ones on the auspicious occasion. Hence here are some Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, quotes and messages that one may choose to share with others.
“Lord Ganesh of curved elephant trunk and huge body,
Whose brilliance is equal to billions of suns in intensity,
Always removes all obstacles from my endeavours truly,
I respectfully pray to him with all my revered sincerity.” - Munindra Misra
“If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is: Be sincere and care no one in the line of duty.” - Mohith Agadi
“When I talk with God, I create worlds.
When I walk with Buddha, I share wisdom.
When I listen to Allah, I preach understanding.
And..
When I think of Ganesh, I teach lessons.” - Anthony T. Hincks
