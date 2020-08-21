What Times Does Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Muhurat Start On August 22?

Ganesh Chaturthi fasting is observed every month but the most significant Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi during the month of Bhadrapada is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 falls on August 22.

Ganesh Chaurthi puja is done with great pomp and show, along with hymn chants, aarti and bhajans. In order to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, many people observe the Ganesh Chaturthi fast as well. Read on to know about Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 muhurat and other details.

Ganesh Chaturthi puja

According to navbharattimes, Ganesh Chaturthi tithi starts from 11.04 pm on August 21st and the tithi would end on August 22 at 07:58 am. The Shubh Chaughdiya tithi starts from 7 am to 9:30 pm on August 22. While Gain Chaughdia starts from 2.17 in the afternoon to 3:52 pm. While Amrit Chaughdiya starts from 3:53 pm to 5:17 pm.

The Ganesh puja is usually performed at Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during 'Madhyahna Kala' himself. The Madhyahna Ganesh puja muhurat 2020 starts from 11:06 am and continues till 1:42 pm on August 22nd.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations

Ganesh Chathurthi 2020 is almost here and Mumbaikars are enthusiastic about Ganesh Chaturthi Puja at their homes. The safest way to celebrate the festival is to have Ganesh Chaturthi Puja at Home. Mumbaikars can get idols into their own houses and celebrate the festival in their own homes.

But it is advisable that families do not invite many people into their homes. People can also take part in online gatherings during the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja and other ceremonies. People who are celebrating the festival at home can have a virtual party and enjoy Ganesh Puja from the comfort of your own homes.

As devotees bring Ganesh idols in their homes before performing their visarjan, Ganesh Chaturthi Puja and its special aartis form an integral part of the entire festival. After looking at the Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat 2020 and performing aarti, the Ganesh idol final visarjan will be done on Tuesday, September 1.

The Indian state of Maharashtra is known to celebrate this festival on a grand scale. However this year due to the pandemic, people are advocated to observe this festival from their homes only by bringing clay Ganesh idols and performing their visarjan in a water bucket.

It is said that the devotees who observe this fast can progress in life and achieve whatever their heart desires. Fasting during the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja differs in different countries as fasting depends on the sunrise and sunset timings. The midday timing depends on the sunrise and sunset which is different for all the cities as Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is celebrated by Hindus across the globe.

